According to the latest leak, ‘Gran Turismo 7′ is in development for the PS4 and PS5.

After months of rumors, speculations, and unclear advertising, a fresh leak appears to confirm that the highly anticipated racing simulation “Gran Turismo 7” is in development for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation adaptation of “Gran Turismo 7” is currently under development, according to a fresh rumor from GTPlanet. The site claims to have accessed and seen a professional document with some intriguing details about the impending film.

The document in issue apparently contains details about the game’s development process, confirming that the game’s source code is being developed not only for Sony’s next-generation gaming platform, the PS5, but also for the PlayStation 4. Unfortunately, the site did not provide access to the actual document, but it did confirm its validity.

All of the promotional materials for “Gran Turismo 7” state that it will be a PS5-only game. Recent advertisements and promotional materials, on the other hand, have been altered. “In Development for PlayStation,” they now say, omitting the portion about PS5 and the phrase “PlayStation Exclusive.”

The PlayStation 4 version of the game was not actively considered until June, when Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios Head Hermen Hulst made a vague statement about PS5 titles being released on PlayStation 4.

“Where it makes sense to build a title for both PS4 and PS5 — Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7,” Hulst wrote on the PlayStation blog. “And PS4 owners who wish to play that game can do so. If they choose to play the PS5 version, it will be available to them.”

This was the first formal indication that Polyphony Digita’s future video racing simulation game would be cross-gen. In stark contrast to what most media sites say, Hulst’s remark did not expressly confirm that “GT7” would indeed launch on PlayStation 4.

Although the leak reveals that “Gran Turismo 7” is under production for PS4, this does not guarantee that it will be released on that platform. The document’s technological process appears to be exploratory. It’s also feasible that the devs were simply testing the code on a previous-generation gaming device.

However, given the most recent leak, it’s safe to assume that the game will be released as a cross-gen title.

"Gran Turismo" debuted on PlayStation and is one of Sony's most enduring and illustrious franchises. While the genre caters to a specific demographic of gamers, the series and.