According to the developer, the Steam Deck OS will not be compatible with all games.

Despite earlier claims, Valve’s planned pocket PC will not be able to run every game in a user’s Steam library, according to the developer of the Steam Deck’s operating system.

Due to potential issues with SteamOS, the Steam Deck will not be able to play all of the titles available on Steam, according to Rock Paper Shotgun. The Proton compatibility layer, which was co-developed by CodeWeavers, a tech company that partnered with Valve on the Steam Deck project, is used by SteamOS, a Linux-based operating system.

According to CodeWeavers president James B. Ramey of the “Boiling Steam” podcast, the Steam Deck will not be compatible with all Steam titles right now. This means that some Steam games may require SteamOS compatibility patches before being playable on the forthcoming handheld device.

During Pierre-Loup Griffais’ interview with IGN, Ramey said that there was a misunderstanding between the fans and Valve’s Pierre-Loup Griffais.

Griffais intended to emphasize, according to Ramey, that the Steam Deck’s hardware was capable of handling even the most demanding games in Steam’s library. Griffais made no mention of software compatibility in his comments.

Over 16,000 Steam games are already compatible with Proton, according to Rock Paper Shotgun, and will be playable on the Steam Deck right away. However, this emphasizes the fact that some existing games will remain incompatible with the Steam Deck.

However, Ramey did not say whether any planned games will be incompatible with Proton.

The Steam Deck was created with the intention of being used for heavy-duty handheld gaming. Each device is packed with AMD’s Zen 2 and RDNA 2 hardware to deliver maximum performance while consuming minimal power, which is something that prospective purchasers were concerned about given how important battery life is in portable gaming.

Using a dock similar to the Nintendo Switch, players will be able to utilize the Steam Deck as a gaming console. This will avoid the battery life issue that many people are concerned about, but it may provide the device a performance boost if power-saving and performance mode settings are offered.

So long as Proton compatibility allows, gamers should expect to be able to play the majority of Steam’s titles. Before making a purchase, potential customers should temper their expectations until further Steam Deck specs become available.