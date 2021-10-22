According to the court, boys’murdered’ a man after a street brawl with the suspect’s girlfriend.

Prosecutors said today that a man was slain by two guys after he got into a fight with one of the defendants’ girlfriend.

Connor Dockerty died in Huyton in April after suffering four stab wounds, one of which was to the heart.

One of the teens, who was 14 at the time, admitted to killing the 23-year-old but said he was acting in self-defense, according to jurors. Both boys deny any involvement in the crime.

On Friday morning, Tania Griffiths, QC, launched the prosecution case against the two accused, neither of whom can be identified due to their age.

Boy A, who was 14 at the time of the occurrence and is now 15, and Boy B, who was 15 at the time but is now 16, were both 14 at the time of the incident.

Mr Dockerty was stabbed at 8 p.m. on April 19th, Ms Griffiths told the jury, minutes after he was involved in an altercation with Boy B’s partner.

She stated, ” “The prosecution claims it was a premeditated attack. We also believe there is proof that they intended to murder him or at the very least seriously injure him, and that as a result, Connor Dockerty was killed unlawfully.” Ms Griffiths expressed her thoughts as follows: “A brief verbal dispute between the deceased, Connor Dockerty, and several adolescent girls on Kingsway, Huyton, appears to have been the catalyst for this occurrence.

“It appears that a group of teenage girls used the crossing to cross Liverpool Road. Connor Dockerty was riding his motorcycle.

“The girls and Connor Dockerty appear to have crossed paths at a ‘pinch point’ in the road, where the pavement narrows due to metal barriers that prevent pedestrians from running on to the crossing.

“What appears to have happened is that Connor has rammed his way through a gathering of females who were obstructing his route.

“He allegedly grabbed one [Boy B’s companion] and shoved her into the road, or threatened to do so. She called Boy B’s phone at this time, according to her phone bill. This appears to have happened around 19.50:20. ” A young man.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”