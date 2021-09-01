According to reports, the Nintendo Switch online service will be expanded to include Game Boy.

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of Nintendo Switch Online, sources say that Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles would be added to the hybrid gaming console’s online subscription service.

The Switch Online service will enter its third year in September, and fans are anticipating promotions from Nintendo to help support the online subscription service. One of the most eagerly anticipated promotions could be the release of new throwback content, which industry expert Nate The Hate predicts will happen.

The insider mentioned in a recent podcast that Nintendo could add Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles very soon. He stated that this might happen on September 18, the third anniversary of Nintendo Switch Online. This assertion is based on a data mining project conducted in 2019, which discovered four emulators within the NES app.

The third emulator, Hiyojo, according to the insider and his co-host, is most likely for Game Boy and Game Boy Color games. Unfortunately for Game Boy Advance lovers, the insider does not believe the games will be included to Nintendo’s online subscription service anytime soon.

This could be because several game makers, including Nintendo, are working on remasters and re-releases.

Nintendo Life also confirmed the possibility of Game Boy and Game Boy Color games being released on Nintendo Switch Online.

“Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles are likely coming to the Switch Online service very soon,” the site claims, citing its own sources. For the uninitiated, Nintendo Switch Online is a paid subscription service comparable to PlayStation Plus, except it costs around half as much.

It’s a must-have for Nintendo Switch owners who want to play online games, and it comes with a slew of features, including simulated SNES and NES consoles. It makes sense to include Game Boy and Game Boy Color compatibility so that players can enjoy their games, and it should have been done years ago.

If Nintendo follows its previous trend of releasing old games on the online service, these Game Boy titles should be available at the start of each month.