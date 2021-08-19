According to reports, the ‘GTA Trilogy Remastered’ will not be released this year.

Despite Rockstar Games’ quiet on “Grand Theft Auto 6,” there are plenty of reasons for “Grand Theft Auto” fans to get enthusiastic. While reports of a “GTA Trilogy Remastered” in development appear to be real, a recent leak provides depressing news concerning the highly-anticipated trio’s delivery timeline.

Tom Henderson, an industry insider, claimed to have the most recent information about “GTA Trilogy Remastered.” He claims that previous reports concerning the “GTA” trio are correct, with the exception of the release window.

“I wasn’t going to address the GTA Remastered Trilogy because everything I’ve heard has been covered – The only difference is that I don’t feel the launch time frame is correct,” Henderson stated on Twitter. Instead of this year, he predicts the game will be launched in 2022.

Unfortunately, other than the year, the insider did not reveal much about the release window, which might be anywhere between the first and last quarters of 2022. If Henderson’s information is right, it appears that fans will have to wait longer for the release of “GTA Trilogy Remastered” than previously planned.

Online rumors concerning the remasters have been rife for a while, but they’ve picked more steam since Take-Two Interactive’s financial report and conference slide were released. “New revisions of previously published titles” were referenced in the report by the American video game holding corporation.

Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive stated three previously released titles would be updated in a conference slide. “Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced,” “Grand Theft Auto Online,” and “Kerbal Space Program” are the games in question.

Fans believe “Grand Theft Auto 3,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” often known as the “GTA Trilogy Remastered,” will receive fresh revisions. Take-Two was alluding to the reported remasters, according to three distinct sources, according to Kotaku.

While the information about the “GTA Trilogy Remastered” is intriguing, it should be noted that it is not official. Fans should limit their expectations, like with all prior leaks and rumors, and treat the information as very speculative at this time.

In November 2021, Rockstar Games will release “GTA 5: Enhanced Edition.”