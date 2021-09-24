According to reports, Tesla is in talks with Samsung to produce a next-generation full self-driving chip.

According to sources, a cooperative initiative between Tesla and Samsung to develop a complete self-driving (FSD) chip is now in the works.

According to Electrek, the stated chip would power Tesla’s next computer, called Hardware 3, which will be made by the South Korean electronics giant and engineered by the American electric vehicle company. With future software updates, this computer will be able to give complete self-driving capability.

Elon Musk, CEO and product architect at Tesla, voiced his belief that the computer will be able to achieve full self-driving capability in a statement made at Tesla AI Day.

“I am certain that Hardware 3, or the Full Self-Driving Computer 1, will be able to fully autonomously drive at a level of safety much above that of humans. “Probably 200 to 300 times better than a human,” Musk added.

In 2016, Tesla said that all of its future vehicles would be built with all of the hardware needed to reach complete self-driving capability via future updates. However, the company’s first self-driving hardware suite, which was powered by an NVIDIA computer, lacked computing power. The company had to upgrade its computer twice because maintaining its efficiency through updates was not enough.

Musk also stated that Tesla is working on the next generation of its chips at the event. Musk mentioned the planned flagship launch of the Cybertruck, claiming that it will be four times more capable than present technology.

“Obviously, there will be a Hardware 4 or Self-Driving Computer 2 that we will most likely present with the Cybertruck in a year or so. This will be around four times more capable. Musk added, “roughly.”

According to insiders, Tesla and Samsung are nearing the end of their negotiations.

Though there have been no official pronouncements about when the Samsung and Tesla cooperation project would be released, rumours say that it will be in 2022. The rumored timeframe is said to be based on the debut of the Cybertruck.

In the semiconductor manufacturing sector, Samsung is now ranked second to TSMC. According to Reuters, TSMC had a 52.9 percent market share in June, while Samsung had 17.3 percent.