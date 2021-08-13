According to reports, ‘Fortnite’ will be getting a new mode soon, maybe an open-world RPG.

Dataminers have always unearthed intriguing details regarding game makers’ features, contents, and other surprises. The recent discoveries in “Fortnite” have sparked a lot of conjecture, with some fans wondering if Epic Games is planning something huge for the battle royale game.

HYPEX, a reputable dataminer and industry insider, released a few of photos on Twitter on Wednesday that were purportedly fragments of a larger image. The photographs were tied to an impending “Fortnite” LTM called Saturn, according to the insider.

According to the industry insider, they are teasers for the game’s prospective new open-world RPG mode. A court filing from last May, according to HYPEX, may have disclosed that Epic Games is working on this game mode.

Characters in the game were outfitted with regular weaponry in the claimed “Fortnite” teaser pictures. Fishstick is armed with a spear and shield, Jonesy is armed with a sword, Peely is armed with a magical scepter, and Cuddle Team Leader is armed with a bow and arrows.

Arrows are flying in the background, and a big ape-like creature in armor appears to be in assault mode. Temple sites and points of interest are also visible in the back. The leaked teasers strongly suggest a “Fortnite”-style RPG with a fantastical bent.

It’s unclear whether the teasers allude to an open-world adventure, survival mode, or a wave-based defense game. However, it is an intriguing idea for the game, and it has the potential to attract more players.

Because the character classes fit the game’s genre, rumors of a standalone RPG for “Fortnite” have been circulating online. It’s also because of the court filings from Apple vs. Epic Games that were released. Epic Games was rumored to be working on an open-world sandbox feature based on those resources.

Epic Games, on the other hand, has made no such announcement.

Epic Games created the online video game “Fortnite.” It’s presently available on a number of different gaming systems. PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and mobile devices are all included.