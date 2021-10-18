According to reports, Apple will unveil MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips at ‘Unleashed.’

During Apple’s “Unleashed” event, a new range of MacBook Pros will reportedly be unveiled using the M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon CPUs.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the next-generation Apple silicon processors that will power the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros will have up to 10 CPU cores.

Eight of them will be high-performance cores, while the remaining two will be energy-efficient.

These processors are expected to appear in two flavors: a low-cost 16-core GPU and a high-end 32-core GPU.

The processor names M1 Pro and M1 Max emerged in the future MacBook Pros app log, according to Gurman. He claimed he got the knowledge from a Mac programmer.

According to MacRumors, the name of the Apple silicon processor that will power the forthcoming MacBook Pros has been a source of contention for months.

Some speculate that the successor to the M1 processor will be called M2.

Others speculate that Apple would label the improved iterations of its basic processor similarly to how it dubbed the upgraded iterations of its baseline chip. This means Apple might add a “X” or “Z” to the existing processor’s designation, making it M1X, as it did with the A12 chip in the iPhone XS, which was then replaced by A12X in the 2018 iPad Pro.

According to an Engadget report, names like M1 Pro and M1 Max may make it easier for customers to distinguish between versions’ capability. It’s also possible that Apple will use the same naming approach for their computer processors.

Apart from the updated MacBook Pros, Gurman also revealed some of the MacBook Pro highlights that he and others expect to be announced at Apple’s next event, such as mini-LED displays. He also hinted that the Magsafe power and HDMI connectors, as well as the SD card slot, would make a comeback during the launch.

The “Unleashed” event will take place at Apple Park on Monday at 1 p.m. Apple.com is where fans can watch it. The debut of the third generation of AirPods, as well as the announcement of the high-end Mac mini, are said to be among the highlights.