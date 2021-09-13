According to reports, a Nintendo Switch price cut is on the way.

According to many rumors from Europe, Nintendo will begin selling its hybrid gaming console, specifically the regular Nintendo Switch, for a significantly reduced price on Monday.

Several European stores announced over the weekend that the regular Nintendo Switch 2019 model would be reduced in price. “We have been able to confirm that the Nintendo Switch sale will take place on Monday, September 13, 2021,” according to Spanish publication Gamereactor. The hybrid console will cost less than 300 euros in Spain starting next week, though the exact difference has yet to be determined.”

Last Friday, Nintend’Alerts announced on Twitter that the price of the original Nintendo Switch would be reduced from €329 ($388) to €270 ($318), sparking speculation that Nintendo might sell the 2019 Switch model at a lower price.

The Switch is now available for €339 ($399) in Europe, £279 ($385) in the United Kingdom, and $299 in the United States.

The reduction in price would be roughly €60 ($70), or around $70 or £80 ($110).

The Nintendo Switch may theoretically cost $299 in the United States, or roughly £299 in the United Kingdom. VGC also supports these Nintendo Switch reports.

According to the publication, “one independent shop VGC spoke to indicated they’d also seen evidence to imply a discount would be imposed in the UK this week.”

In 2017, the Nintendo Switch hybrid gaming console was released by the Japanese gaming giant. The game console, on the other hand, hasn’t had a price cut since its launch four years ago.

While the price reduction is intriguing, the hybrid console maker’s action is not unexpected. On October 8, Nintendo will release the Switch OLED, which will cost $349 (£309 or €365).

It’s likely that Nintendo simply wants the original Switch system to look better because a new version will be released in less than a month. Despite these allegations from numerous stores, Nintendo has yet to comment on the Switch’s alleged permanent price cut.

The Nintendo Switch had sold over 84.6 million units as of May 2021, making it the ninth best-selling console of all time.