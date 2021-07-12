According to reports, a new ‘Donkey Kong’ project is in the works.

Nintendo did not feature “Donkey Kong” in its E3 Direct 2021 presentation, but a fresh leak claims that the company is now working on a huge project for the popular property that goes beyond games.

The newest information concerning a new “Donkey Kong” project was given by industry insider Zippo. The tipster claimed in a blog post that “Donkey Kong” is Nintendo’s next big IP, and it involves a multimedia endeavor. According to their sources, it would be more than simply games, so the insider claims it is not a “one-off” agreement.

Previously, reports circulated that a new “Donkey Kong” game was in the works for the Nintendo Switch. The suggestion that the project would involve a whole new animation, a theme park expansion, and even merchandise sets this new leak different.

This could be a reference to Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa’s past comments on the company’s desire to widen its reach. He also mentioned that the Japanese gaming behemoth was exploring leveraging animation for its IPs, beginning with the 2022 release of the “Super Mario” film.

“I’ve been assured by many people that Donkey Kong will follow Mario in Nintendo’s attempt to turn their game franchises into multimedia juggernauts,” Zippo added.

“Donkey and his pals are getting more than a new game; they’re getting animation as well (Before this catches fire, my sources did not specify whether or not this was a movie or a show, just that an animation featuring DK characters was early in the works.) a large-scale theme park expansion, goods, and so on.” “This new game is not just a one-off,” the insider added. “DK is being treated seriously at the big N again, and that should be excellent news for fans everywhere,” the insider added.

Zippo previously leaked information regarding Nintendo games such as “Paper Mario: The Origami King,” “Metroid Dread,” and others, which were ultimately shown to be accurate.

Unfortunately, the insider did not tell when the “Donkey Kong” project will be released. However, the source promised that further details would be provided “sooner rather than later.”

Nintendo has remained silent about the franchise so far. As a result, supporters should be cautious about their expectations for the reported “Donkey Kong” project.