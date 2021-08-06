According to reports, a new 3D ‘South Park’ game is in the works.

The “South Park” property has been around for decades, and it looks that the producers of the animated comedy series are planning another surprise for fans in the shape of a new 3D game, which is now in development.

According to Bloomberg, “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have negotiated a new agreement with ViacomCBS worth $900 million, which will see six new seasons and 14 standalone movies based on the classic comedy produced.

Stone and Parker will “use that money to invest in a wide range of creative initiatives, including a documentary series, a cannabis firm, and a 3D video game set in the world of “South Park,” according to the source.

The video game idea was only given a few specifics in the study, which simply stated that it will be a 3D game. Despite the lack of details, it is safe to assume that the game will not be a mobile spin-off but rather a AAA product.

Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg reporter and industry insider, asked on Twitter on Thursday who would publish the rumored 3D “South Park” game. “It appears like the South Park team is working on a new video game,” he stated. Ubisoft published the other two; it’s unclear who’s making this one.”

Since the beginning of the show, there have been video games based on it. Until the release of “South Park: Stick of the Truth” in 2014, the games were critically derided.

Fans and critics alike praised the game when it was launched in 2014. Obsidian Entertainment collaborated with South Park Digital Studios to create it.

In 2017, the game’s sequel, “South Park: The Fractured but Whole,” was released. South Park Digital Studios collaborated with Ubisoft’s internal game development studios at the time. Bloomberg’s recent story is the first proof that a new 3D “South Park” game is in the works.

While no information on the game’s publisher is known, it’s safe to assume that South Park Digital Studios will be participating in its creation once again.