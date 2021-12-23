According to Money Saving Expert, Asos, M&S, John Lewis, Boots, and Amazon will have early Boxing Day deals in 2021.
Although Boxing Day is still a few days away, businesses have already begun slashing prices in the run-up to Christmas.
As is customary, several businesses have gotten a head start on their Boxing Day deals, which are likely to last well into January.
While things won’t be precisely the same this year because Boxing Day occurs on a weekend and will be subject to Sunday trading hours, bargain hunters can still get a good deal.
MoneySavingExpert.com has compiled a list of all the stores that are already giving discounts in advance of Boxing Day.
Here are the most recent sales figures, both confirmed and predicted:
ASOS is offering up to 70% off select items.
H&M is offering up to 50% off select items.
Kurt Geiger is offering a 50% discount on sale items both online and in-store.
Boots are on sale for up to 50% off.
EasyJet has 350,000 seats available for £19.99 each.
Up to 50% off at the Body Shop
Up to 50% off at John Lewis & Partners
Matalan offers discounts of up to 50%.
M&S is offering up to 50% off select items.
Then there’s at least a 50% discount.
Argos is offering up to 50% off.
Amazon is offering discounts of up to 50% off.
Travelodge is offering a 25% discount on selected stays.
Mulberry – – Save up to 50% on Mulberry
Ryanair offers 500,000 seats for £9.99 each.
MSE will continue to update its list as additional retailers announce sales; the complete list can be found here.