According to Microsoft, Russian hackers are behind a new cyberattack in the United States.

Microsoft said Monday that the state-backed Russian hacking gang behind last year’s major SolarWinds intrusions is behind a new and ongoing effort against US and European targets.

The Nobelium organization was aiming to get access to consumers of cloud computing services and other IT service providers in order to infiltrate “the governments, think tanks, and other companies they serve,” according to Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) in a blog post.

The intrusion, which MSTIC described as “nation-state action,” “has the hallmarks” of the attack on SolarWinds, a Texas-based software company targeted because its 300,000-strong customer base allowed the hackers access to a large number of businesses.

In April, the United States imposed penalties and expelled Russian diplomats in retribution for Moscow’s suspected role in the SolarWinds hack, as well as election meddling and other hostile conduct.

According to MSTIC, the latest campaign has been ongoing since May, with Nobelium using a “diverse and dynamic toolkit that includes sophisticated malware.”

In a blog post published late Sunday, Microsoft vice president Tom Burt wrote, “Nobelium has been seeking to mimic the approach it has employed in previous attacks by targeting firms essential to the global IT supply chain.”

This time, Nobelium is going after “resellers,” or companies who tailor Microsoft’s cloud computing services for businesses and other organizations, according to Burt.

“We’ve notified over 140 resellers and technology service providers who have been targeted by Nobelium since May,” he stated.

“We’re still looking into it, but we believe up to 14 of these resellers and service providers have been hacked.”

Microsoft stated that known victims of the current incident had been alerted. It did not name the organizations targeted, but it did say they included “victims of interest for intelligence gain.”

Customers should double-check their security measures, employing multi-factor authentication where available, according to the software provider.

Nobelium has made a reappearance before, with Microsoft reporting in May that it has detected a series of attacks by the group against government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and other groups for the second time since SolarWinds.

According to Burt, the attacks are becoming more frequent, with Microsoft notifying more than 600 clients of over 23,000 attempted invasions this year.

While the success rate was just “in the low single digits,” this compares to “20,500 attacks from all nation-state actors over the last three years.”

A number of high-profile cyberattacks with substantial consequences have occurred in the past year. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.