According to Microsoft President Steve Ballmer, future climate tech efforts will be comparable to JFK’s 1961 promise.

On Wednesday at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Microsoft President Brad Smith compared the struggle to address climate change to the 1960s aim of putting a man on the Moon.

At a time when a lunar lander hadn’t yet been designed, US President John F. Kennedy declared to the world in 1961 that the United States will put men on the Moon before 1970. Because to his death by Lee Harvey Oswald in 1963, Kennedy never saw the first man walk on the Moon in 1969.

Climate technology startups and companies have seen the most investment this year since world leaders and the United Nations established the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016. The push by world governments to covert to sustainable green technology is the future that drives investment in climate technology startups and companies.

The attempt to develop affordable, sustainable, and effective climate technology appears to be massive, if not ridiculous. Smith, on the other hand, points to the global effort to develop and roll out outstanding new technology for the Covid-19 vaccines in a relatively short period of time as proof that huge gains can be achieved through teamwork.

“The companies that uncover the keys to carbon removal, carbon capture, and storage, sustainable aviation fuel, and long-duration battery storage will become unicorns if they don’t already exist.” “By the year 2050, they’ll be household names,” Smith predicted.

Smith also visited the COP26 summit earlier this week, where world leaders announced a slew of commitments, including vows to cut carbon emissions and stop deforestation. China and India, two of the world’s largest polluters, were notably unwilling to meet these commitments.

“I believe we have the capability to invent the technologies that will be required. That is, in part, where the markets and much of the new investment will have to go,” Smith said.