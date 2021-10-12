According to fans, Meena from Emmerdale will die this week on the great soap.

Emmerdale fans have been treated to a slew of spoilers for the impending drama from ITV, with at least one character set to die.

The action will take place in a maze created outside of Leeds’ Emmerdale township.

David, Victoria, Priya, Ellis, Charles, Andrea, Manpreet, Mack, or Charity have all been mentioned as possible targets for Meena.

Fans, on the other hand, believe Meena will die.

Some even speculate that her sister Manpreet will be the one to murder her.

“Isn’t it Meena who has anything happen to her?” Nikki continued. Once her sister learns of her sister’s deeds, I believe she will bring her down! Mackenzie must stay on since he adds a lot of laughter to the show!” “Hoping Meena gets her comeuppance soon and David and Victoria can finally be together,” Kelly wrote. “It’s about time Meena got her comeuppance and left,” Vicky said. “Plot twist, Meena dies trying to kill Victoria when they go rafting, hence the tent,” Scott tweeted. Finally, leaving Victoria and David to be happy together, although that won’t happen because no one in these shows can ever be completely happy…” “It would be a terrific twist if Meana’s plot backfires and Vic kills her,” Sam wrote. “Can’t wait,” Yasmin added, “hopefully it backfires on her.” “OK, here I go again,” Mark suggested. I believe the death in #emmerdale will be a surprise, and Meena will be the one to die.

“Then it will be revealed that she assassinated Leanne and her companion.” For a week or so, it was the talk of the hamlet.” “Looking excellent, but please don’t kill anyone I like,” Kerry replied, “but you may kill Meena if you want.” “Her days must be numbered now, surely,” Christopher replied.