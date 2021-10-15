According to an insider, the Switch Pro will not be released since Nintendo is working on something else.

The Nintendo Switch OLED was released on October 8 by the Japanese gaming company Nintendo. This hasn’t deterred people from waiting for the long-awaited Switch Pro to arrive next year. However, based on a recent leak, it appears that this will remain wishful thinking.

Despite the company’s top executives’ repeated denials, there have been numerous stories and rumors about the Nintendo Switch Pro. Surprisingly, a Nintendo source known as Nate The Hate revealed some fresh data regarding the hybrid game console’s rumored powerful version.

The rumored Nintendo Switch Pro will not be released since Nintendo is now working on a next-generation game device, according to this insider. Unfortunately, they stated that they have no idea how the next-generation Switch will be marketed or positioned.

The tipster also stated that the device will be referred to as the Nintendo Switch 4K from now on.

“Since the Bloomberg report was published, I’ve contacted a number of people to attempt to make sense of the material. I’m no longer going to refer to this as a ‘Switch Pro,’ “In a YouTube video posted on Thursday, the source stated.

According to insider information, the Nintendo Switch 4K will rely on NVIDIA’s DLSS technology to provide higher resolution gaming—a claim that has been confirmed by other reports and insiders.

“Because it is capable of 4K, which will be realized through the usage of DLSS. Those facts are solid; there is sufficient evidence to support them, and there is no reason to believe they will alter very soon “In the video, the insider goes on to say more.

The Nintendo Switch 4K, or whatever the firm wants to call it, will be released anytime between Q4 2022 and the end of Q1 2023, according to the insider.

Nate The Hate is a well-known industry insider, and while the information they supplied is thrilling, it is not official. Fans should temper their expectations and accept these tidbits of information with a grain of salt, as with all past leaks.

Meanwhile, the Switch OLED, Nintendo’s latest gaming console, is now available in retailers throughout the world. It is priced at $349.99 at the suggested retail price.