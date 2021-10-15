According to a report, Apple AirPods might soon be used as a hearing aid, in-ear thermometer, and posture monitoring device.

Apple is apparently considering making its AirPods not simply the world’s best wireless earphones, but also a trustworthy and useful health device.

AirPods will be equipped with health monitoring features including as hearing improvement, body temperature reading, and posture monitoring, according to the Cupertino-based tech giant. According to a story from The Wall Street Journal, people familiar with the concept, as well as various documents, the company has already produced multiple prototypes that can measure the user’s temperature from within the ear.

AirPods with the ability to track posture by detecting changes in the wearer’s mobility are also mentioned in other documents. This in-ear device can also be used to amplify specific sounds or improve hearing, similar to how hearing aids work, according to the research.

Many people are eager to witness these rumored new AirPods features, but it appears that they will have to wait a little longer. According to the article, these new features “are not expected next year and may never be rolled out to users, or the timeframe may shift.” It looks that Apple is still studying these additional health aspects for AirPods rather than actively working on adding them into the AirPod models that will be released in 2022 or 2023. It is not a far-fetched idea for the corporation to integrate additional sensors into its gadgets.

The digital behemoth has aggressively promoted its products as superior alternatives to health and fitness trackers. So far, the Apple Watch has the most of these features, which, according to recent sources, could include sensors to measure blood sugar levels, sleep quality, and even blood oxygen levels.

The Apple AirPods are already a hit on the market. With numerous variants, including the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPod Max, it made almost $12.8 billion in 2020.

Meanwhile, Apple is hosting a “Unleashed” event on Monday. During the event, the business is likely to announce changes to some of its goods, including a new pair of AirPods and a new MacBook series.