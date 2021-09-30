According to a leak, Valve is working on an independent VR headset similar to the Oculus Quest.

According to sources, Valve is working on an independent headset that is similar to Facebook’s Oculus Quest platform.

According to reports, the Valve Index’s replacement could be on the road, with the capacity to work autonomously without the need for a PC wire or to be tethered. Inside-out tracking and an external base station may be eliminated in the new device.

A YouTube video published by Brad Lynch hinted at various hints about the future Valve project. Lynch claims to have discovered references to a gadget codenamed “Deckard” in SteamVR’s code in a video that lasted more than 15 minutes.

He then connected these references to Valve’s recent patent filing. According to The Verge, he showed excitement in his video over the quantity of information he and his companion obtained about the suspected Valve upcoming VR device.

The device codenamed “Deckard” is not new, according to Lynch. Valve has been mentioning the project on the public SteamVR branches since January.

The video cited many iterations of the rumored Valve second-generation SteamVR that were reported in June. Two new SteamVR menu options have been added as a result of the ability to engage a “Valve internal menu,” according to ARS Technica.

The prism and the solitary system layer are the two alternatives. According to reports, the phrase “standalone” could refer to the second-generation Valve SteamVR’s capacity to work independently.

The device in the works, like Facebook’s Oculus Quest, might do away with the external base station. It may also do away with the requirement for a wire or to be connected to a computer.

Valve unveiled the Valve Index, its first high-end VR headset, in 2019. Although it had good graphics and creative ideas, it lacked portability and convenience because it had to be connected to a gaming PC to work.

On Wednesday, confirmation of the YouTuber’s disclosed information surfaced. Valve is working on a VR headset, according to sources familiar with the situation. However, the sources were unable to obtain details on when the products will be available for purchase.