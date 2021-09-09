According to a leak, the iPhone 14 will have a titanium body, a hole-punch camera, and round volume buttons.

According to a report, the iPhone 14 will be made of titanium and will have a flat back, a hole-punch camera, and rounded volume buttons in 2022.

John Prosser, a well-known Apple leaker, made a Twitter update on Sept. 8 that appeared to tease Apple’s flagship device for 2022. With only a few days until the iPhone 13 is released, Prosser teased his audience with a sneak peek at what the iPhone 14 might look like.

iPhone 14 will be available in 20 minutes.

https://t.co/2Z4UbvoIG8

“You will see iPhone 14 in 20 minutes,” the tweet promised. Prosser posted a video on his Front Page Tech YouTube channel 20 minutes later.

The rumored iPhone 14 was presented in the video, along with some of its characteristics. Prosser stated in the video that it is safe to assume that Apple will keep Face ID in the upcoming iPhone generation.

He also mentioned that the device will have a flat back and be made of titanium. The upcoming iPhone 13 successor will include a hole-punch camera, similar to the existing front notch design.

This aspect of the leak confirmed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s estimate from March. According to Kuo, the 2022 iPhone could feature a punch-hole display.

Apple might also return to its original rounded volume switch design, obviating the need for the current iPhone volume buttons. According to XDA Developer, the design with the flat glass back could be similar to the iPhone 4.

According to the video, people expecting Apple to transition to USB Type C or entirely cordless charging will have to wait another year, as the iPhone 14 will come with the present lightning port.

The iPhone 14 dominated the trend on Twitter and Google search on Wednesday as a result of the leak. With the iPhone 13’s release less than a week away, some Apple users are concerned that their current iPhones may fast become obsolete.

What it’s like to be using an iPhone 8 while everyone else is using an iPhone 14.

twitter.com/F6dV0yclIC

Others made jokes about how iPhone cameras have evolved. With each passing year, the cameras become more visible and larger.

Prosser’s iPhone 14 leak sparked a flurry of confused tweets and memes. A few days before the iPhone 13’s formal unveiling, Twitter users creatively conveyed their feelings over hearing about another iPhone.

According to CNET, Apple is yet to make an announcement about the iPhone 14.