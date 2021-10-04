According to a leak, PlayStation Now’s October games list includes some contentious titles.

The PlayStation Now game list for October has purportedly leaked online before of Sony’s official announcement, and it appears to include a number of intriguing titles, including one contentious game that was released on the previous-generation gaming console.

The PlayStation Now section of Sony’s PlayStation Store in the United Kingdom has been updated with games that are not currently available through the subscription service. A screenshot of the games added to PlayStation Now was submitted by Reddit user d3vstator.

Sony’s PS Now service is known for giving customers access to a variety of amazing games, but if the leaked image is real, the updated list includes huge titles like “The Last of Us Part 2.” The considerably updated “Fallout 76,” the western game “Desperados,” the nostalgic “Final Fantasy 8 Remastered,” and “Yet Another Zombie Defense” are among the other titles supposedly coming to the subscription service this month.

Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s “The Last of Us Part 2” is a third-person action-adventure survival horror video game. It was released on June 19, 2020, and Metacritic has given it a 93 rating.

The game is a prequel to “The Last of Us,” and it follows Ellie and Joel five years after the events of the first installment. The inclusion of “Fallout 76” in the PS Now October games list is particularly surprising, given that the game is now technically an Xbox title.

The most recent leak demonstrates that both old and new games are worthwhile to play. It might also dispel certain misconceptions regarding PS Now, such as the notion that old games aren’t worth playing.

PlayStation Now members, on the other hand, should keep their expectations in check, as the leak is currently very speculative. The screenshot’s source was not specified by the Reddit user.

It’s also possible that Sony made a mistake by changing the page earlier than planned, or that testers shared the screenshot on purpose. It’s also possible that the screenshot has been altered.

PlayStation Now is available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A 12-month subscription to the services costs $60 for gamers.