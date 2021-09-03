According to a leak, ‘Battlefield 2042′ is having internal issues.

Since showcasing Portal Mode, the makers of “Battlefield 2042” have been quiet, leaving some fans to be concerned about the game’s progress. Internal concerns, according to one trustworthy leaker, may be the source of DICE’s radio quiet.

An unknown insider told famed leaker Tom Henderson that work on “Battlefield 2042” is proceeding quite smoothly, save from some minor difficulties that are preventing DICE from updating the fans about the game.

There were some internal delays on the development floor, according to the insider, but they weren’t able to provide any specifics. The insider, however, feels that the delays will have no impact on the game’s release date.

They also speculated that these delays could be the reason DICE has been so silent despite generating enough press since the reveal of “Battlefield 2042” at E3 2021.

Since the devs skipped out on Gamescom 2021, fans have been concerned about their quiet. Many anticipated additional “Battlefield 2042” action as well as a first look at the widely anticipated Hazard Zone game option. However, neither was displayed because “Battlefield 2042” was oddly excluded from the event.

According to rumors and suspicions around the September open beta for “Battlefield 2042,” fans will be able to play the game as soon as this week or the following week. If the insider’s communication to Henderson proves to be true, this appears to be no longer the case.

A tweet from EA’s head of communications for shooters and “Star Wars” Andy McNamara is the only recent form of contact from the creators regarding “Battlefield 2042’s” progress. He stated that they are working tirelessly to make “Battlefield 2042” an unforgettable experience.

McNamara responded to a fan who questioned the devs’ silence after the official “Battlefield” account shared a meme about the approaching open beta.

While EA has yet to reveal the exact date of the open beta, fans may anticipate it to begin later this month. According to rumors and potential leaks, the beta will begin on September 22 instead of September 6, as originally planned, however fans should take this information with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.