ACA Seizes Sh8M Shipment of Fake Exam Calculators in Nairobi

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has intercepted nearly 3,000 counterfeit scientific calculators worth Sh8 million (approximately $55,000) in a dawn raid at Ruby Mall, Nairobi, averting a potential disaster for students gearing up for national exams.

On January 19, 2026, ACA agents uncovered 2,996 fake calculators disguised to resemble a well-known Japanese brand. The operation, led by ACA Nairobi Regional Manager Abdi Abikar, targeted the counterfeit goods, which were believed to be intended for unsuspecting students during the back-to-school season. One individual was arrested and is assisting in the ongoing investigation into the syndicate responsible for the counterfeit goods.

Fake Calculators, Real Consequences

Abikar warned that the seized items could have jeopardized students’ academic futures. “These are not just counterfeit items; they are career killers,” he remarked at a press briefing. “Using one of these faulty devices in a physics or math exam guarantees failure—incorrect sine and cosine values could ruin a student’s grade.” The calculators were priced at Sh2,500, a bargain compared to the genuine article’s price of Sh3,800, which made them an appealing option for parents on tight budgets.

The devices were thoroughly examined, revealing significant discrepancies with the genuine models. Their failure to pass basic diagnostic tests indicated the extent of the fraud. Officials believe that the consignment entered Kenya through informal border points, likely posing as “electronic toys” in an attempt to avoid detection. Authorities are now tracking the syndicate involved, which is believed to also deal in fake textbooks and stationery.

Wider Crackdown on Counterfeit Goods

The seizure is part of a broader initiative by the Ministry of Trade to curb the flow of counterfeit goods in the country. In a statement, the ACA emphasized the importance of verifying security tags on all educational equipment, urging parents and bookshops to purchase items only from trusted vendors.

This action follows a similar raid in Meru earlier this month, where Sh1.5 million worth of illicit alcohol was confiscated. It highlights a growing trend of counterfeit goods flooding Kenya’s market amid economic strains.

The authorities are continuing their investigations into the syndicate behind the counterfeit goods. The suspect arrested in the Ruby Mall raid is expected to be arraigned at Milimani Law Courts on January 20, 2026. Meanwhile, parents and students are urged to be vigilant as national exams approach, ensuring that their exam preparations are not undermined by counterfeit products.