Abdi Jama of Toxteth has tasted victory as ParalympicsGB win the bronze medal in basketball.

Abdi Jama of Toxteth believes that a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics means even more now that Great Britain has regained its place on the men’s wheelchair basketball podium.

The squad traveled in Tokyo with great hopes after winning the previous World Championships, only to hear that influential coach Haj Bhania would be unable to travel due to a positive Covid test, forcing Gaz Choudhry to step in as player-coach.

Following a semi-final loss to hosts Japan, Great Britain defeated Spain in the bronze medal match to take the final podium slot with a 68-58 victory at the Ariake Arena.

Choudhry not only picked the team and called the plays, but he also led the team in scoring with 19 points, with close friend and five-time Games veteran Terry Bywater adding 14 points.

“Every medal I’ve ever won has been unique, but this one stands out. Jama, a three-time bronze medalist, stated, “I guess because of the pandemic that the entire world has been going through.”

“We were like, ‘listen, we can’t go home with nothing,’ before the third quarter. We have an 11-hour flight ahead of us. We’re not going home without a medal,’ said the team.

“In the third quarter, we came out on fire. We knew we could win if we took a 10-point lead. We only needed momentum, momentum, and more momentum.

“I am extremely proud of the entire team, as well as the personnel. It was a collaborative effort, and I couldn’t be happier.

“This medal is the one that means the most to me.”

But, with only 1,088 days till the opening of the next Games in Paris, Jama recognizes that there is still work to be done.

Four bronze medals in five Games is a return on investment that the squad is keen to improve upon in three years.

The 38-year-old continued, “We didn’t obtain what we came here for, which is gold.”

“This is sport, this is sport, and we move on.” There are 12 teams competing for only three medals, and we have one.”

Choudhry deflected accolades from his teammates, praising the group's collective spirit, many of whom had spent months away from their friends and families in order to make the squad as secure as possible.