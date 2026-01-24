A$AP Rocky Talks Family Life and Keeping Romance Alive with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky recently gave a rare glimpse into his life with Rihanna, revealing how he balances fatherhood with romance in their hectic, high-profile world. Despite their superstar status, the couple finds joy in simple pleasures like playing cards and rolling dice in the comfort of their Beverly Hills home.

The Secret to a Strong Relationship

In a candid interview on the Ebro Show, the 37-year-old rapper shared his thoughts on maintaining a strong bond with the Bajan billionaire amidst the chaos of raising three young children. “You got to spice it up. You got to still date,” Rocky said, emphasizing the importance of keeping things fun and playful, even in the whirlwind of parenthood. “We roll dice. We play cards. She’s a cheater at Crazy Eights, though!”

The couple, who welcomed their third child, daughter Rocki, in September 2025, now juggle a bustling household that includes sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2. Yet, Rocky is clear that keeping their relationship alive is a priority. “We got to keep the funk going,” he said. “If not, what are we doing then?”

This commitment to each other was apparent during a public outing in Paris last November, where the couple was spotted wearing matching fur coats—a striking image of their unity as they continue navigating the challenges of parenthood.

Everyday Moments with Rihanna

Rocky’s playful remark about Rihanna’s alleged “cheating” at Crazy Eights offers a refreshing contrast to the glamorous persona she often projects. It’s a rare look at their down-to-earth relationship, where fun and laughter reign even amid their global success. “For a man who once rapped about ‘Peso,’ Rocky’s wealth today is defined not by riches, but by the life he’s built with his best friend,” the rapper said.

As they raise their three children, the message from the Mayers household is clear: building empires and redefining fashion is only part of the equation. True success, they show, lies in sharing small moments of joy with a partner who can laugh alongside you through it all.