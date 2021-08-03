A worker at Aldi explains the store’s “golden rule” to anybody shopping there.

A former Aldi employee has provided a helpful advice for customers who are having trouble keeping up with the store’s fast-paced checkout lines.

For years, the grocery behemoth has polarized opinion due to its lightning-fast checkout lines, which frequently leave customers hurrying to pack their belongings.

After exposing their secret strategy to slow down checkout employees, one consumer received backlash, with many stating that the lightning-fast checkouts were a benefit, not a drawback.

B&M’s ‘beautiful’ Customers are taken aback by the £14 statement light.

According to the Mirror, a member of staff has gone viral after demonstrating how the method, which involved spreading items on the conveyor belt to slow down the process, would not work.

She’s even included a great advice for individuals who truly want Aldi to slow down at the checkout counters, with no tactics or cheats.

Taking to TikTok, the Aldi employee published a photo of a customer who had spaced out their purchases and explained how Aldi employees would handle the situation.

A worker may be seen sticking their arm out of a conveyor belt with things spaced apart, implying that the shopping just piles up by the till.

More than 800,000 people watched the film debunking the viral hypothesis, and many of them said they didn’t agree with efforts to slow down the process.

“Learn to speed pack like a grown-up,” one individual said.

“They have to scan quickly,” remarked another. In an Aldi group interview, I was told that the faster they scan, the better.”

“When will people learn you pack on the window shelf, not the till!” a third commented.

Those who are having difficulty, however, can request that the Aldi employee slow down.

“Can I explain, I work in Aldi and I’m proving that people’s methods of slowing us down don’t work,” they wrote.

“Is it true that if the consumer asks you to slow down, you have to?” one customer said.

“Well, you would out of courtesy, you have to adjust to every customer’s needs,” they said.

That’s it; if you need someone to slow down, just ask.