A woman uses a £12 B&M item to totally change a stairwell.

A woman saved over £300 by altering her staircase herself and using a B&M bargain.

After spending more time at home than normal during lockdown, Jodie Hogg was eager to repair her staircase.

But, rather than break the bank, the 35-year-old decided to perform the work herself.

She described the event to LovetheSales.com, a huge deal marketplace: “Re-carpeting and refurbishing any section of the house may be so expensive and pricey, but my initiative saved me hundreds of dollars, and I’m glad I trusted my instincts.” “After spending a year at home due to lockdown, I realized my stairs needed some serious TLC,” Jodie continued. However, labor may be quite costly, so I decided to try my hand at something DIY.” Jodie started looking for an estimate online, but some specialists wanted more than £300 just for labor. “I’m no carpenter by any stretch of the imagination, but I’m incredibly creative, and I knew I could get a great finish without paying professional fees,” she explained. That’s when it occurred to me that I could do it myself.” Jodie did some homework by reading DIY articles and viewing tutorial videos on the internet. “I started by removing the carpet,” she explained. It was as easy as tearing, ripping, and repeating.

“Sanding down the steps for reapplication seemed intimidating at first, but it was actually rather simple. You can acquire the sandpaper for a few pounds from any local DIY store or online, like I did. You’ve virtually completed all of the preliminary work once you accomplish this initial step.” Jodie then painted the stairs white and purchased new stair runners. “I realize going to B&Q or Homebase is a habit, but retailers like B&M bargains have wonderful quality stuff,” she remarked. The paint and runner were both about £12 at B&M bargains, a total deal! To lay down the stair runner, I borrowed a staple gun from a neighbor and simply squeezed the trigger along the borders and intersections.

“It took me a couple hours in total to complete, and I’m completely ecstatic with the outcome.”

