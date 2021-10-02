A window into the past can be seen on the Baltic Triangle building’s ghost sign.

William Culshaw, a renowned Liverpool architect, created the grade II listed building at 66 Bridgewater Street in 1857.

It was built for Stuart & Douglas, a shipowners, coopers, and merchants, and it is the only remaining part of their once-large cooperage on Bridgewater Street.

The structure served as the company’s headquarters and goods store, while the cooperage, which built and repaired casks and barrels, was housed in adjacent buildings centered around a huge yard that have since been removed.

The company renamed 66 Bridgewater Street the Queens Stores Company in 1909, and the name is still on the sign outside today.

The sign, which reads “Queens Stores Company, turbine bags, ships chandlers, sailmakers” and is painted across the width of the brickwork, is a remarkable element of the structure from the early twentieth century.

The Queens Stores Company was a ship’s chandlers, a retail store specializing in supplies and equipment for ships and boats, and a sail builder under the name Queens Stores Company.

The company supplied the Cunard and White Star Lines, according to an advertisement in the Liverpool Journal of Commerce in August 1919.

The building was sold in 1934 to S R Manufacturing Co Ltd, which produced sacks, bags, lifebelts, soaps, and disinfectants, as well as continuing to operate as the Queens Stores Company.

The building appears to have stopped active usage in the late twentieth century, according to trade directories.

The structure is now vacant and boarded up, yet it nonetheless serves as a significant reminder of the Baltic Triangle’s industrial past.

It’s next to Love Lane Brewery, which moved into its current Bridgewater Street location in 2016, renovating an old rubber warehouse.