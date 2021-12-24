A warning has been issued as an antibiotic-resistant form of gonorrhoea has been discovered in the United Kingdom.

As an antibiotic-resistant form of gonorrhoea makes its way into the UK, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is reminding individuals of the significance of protecting themselves against STIs.

In a heterosexual guy living in the United Kingdom, a case of neisseria gonorrhoeae, the bacteria that causes gonorrhoea, was verified.

The bacteria is resistant to the medication ceftriaxone, which is the infection’s only remaining treatment.

According to investigations, the individual, who is in his early twenties, contracted the virus in London in November. Resistance to ceftriaxone is frequent in the Asia-Pacific region, although it is uncommon in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Katy Sinka, UKHSA’s STI section leader, said: “The discovery of this gonorrhoea strain in the United Kingdom serves as a sharp reminder of the issue of antibiotic resistance in this common sexually transmitted infection (STI).

“We advocate wearing condoms regularly and appropriately with all new or casual partners to prevent the risk of gonorrhoea and other STIs.

“Avoid sexual contact and seek a sexual health screening if you’ve recently experienced any STI-related symptoms, such as an odd discharge.”

Observe for the following signs and symptoms:

Typical gonorrhoea symptoms include a thick green or yellow discharge from the vaginal or penis, pain when peeing, pain and discomfort in the rectum, and lower abdominal pain and bleeding between periods in women and other people with a uterus or ovaries.

People with gonorrhoea generally have no symptoms, especially if the infection is in the throat, vaginal area, or rectum.

It is critical to treat gonorrhoea as soon as possible because it can cause serious long-term health problems in women and other people with a uterus or ovaries. In women and other people with a uterus or ovaries, gonorrhoea can spread to the reproductive organs and cause pelvic inflammatory disease (PID).

How to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Online self-sampling programs or contacting local sexual health clinics are also free options for STI testing.

Getting tested and treated for STIs is simple and private, and the majority of infections may be cured.

You can make an appointment to visit a STI clinic, or you can go to a drop-in clinic if you don’t want to make an appointment.

You might be humiliated, but there's no need to be because these are staffed.