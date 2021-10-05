A tree is uprooted and lands in the front garden.

In Wirral, a large tree has fallen into a front lawn.

On Tuesday, October 5, about 7 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the property due to reports of a fallen tree.

When they arrived at the scene on Arnot Way in Bebington, they saw a massive tree had fallen into the front garden of a house on the street.

Paving slabs near the tree came loose, and the wall encircling the property crumbled as a result of the fall.

Since then, a cordon has been erected around the tree.

When the tree fell, no one was hurt.

“We are now dealing with an incident Arnot Way, Bebington,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt.”

