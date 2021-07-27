A tractor trailer with no driver collides into the side of a home in Massachusetts.

Neighbors were stunned after hearing a loud bang and seeing the massive truck drive into the house in Braintree at around 6:10 p.m. on July 24.

Glenn Fillmore and his family were about to sit down to eat when they heard a “hell of a boom.”

“We came sprinting out and saw the truck slammed into the side of the house,” he told WCVB.

Fillmore and another neighbor claimed they walked up to see if the driver needed help, but all they found inside were two dogs.

“Two Chocolate Labs glared at us when we opened the cab door. Fillmore remarked, “All we did was close the door and leap down.”

The tractor trailer’s driver was allegedly in another adjacent vehicle when he saw it heading down the slope and chased it down.

“It’s only logical to suppose the two dogs were in the front, that something broke loose, and they took off. “That’s probably the best you can come up with,” Fillmore said.

No one was inside the house at the time of the collision. According to accounts, authorities used a home security camera system to contact the owners and inform them of the collision.

“Their Ring doorbell is most likely ringing.” They talked there for a while, and then [police]told Fillmore, ‘You best come home because someone just wiped out the side of your house,’ he said.

Fillmore’s son, Zach Fillmore, informed WHDH that the damaged property has recently been renovated by the residents.

“It was only a year ago that the house was renovated. “It’s like all that labor is ruined in 30 seconds,” he remarked.

“It looks like something out of a movie.” On your street, you never expect something like this to happen.”

A nearby resident, Bob Joyce, said he contacted police at 4:53 p.m. the day before the incident to report that the tractor trailer was leaking outside his house.