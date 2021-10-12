A three-year struggle for a man to be able to park anyplace near his home.

A man claims that parking on his street is so difficult that he can’t get close to his house.

Ian Burgess, 55, of Liscard, Washington, told The Washington Newsday that he is tired of having to park on another street owing to the high amount of cars.

He claims he has had parking issues near his home on Eaton Street since he moved in three years ago, and he doesn’t understand why it isn’t subject to permit parking like many of the adjacent streets.

He stated, ” “I’ve lived on Eaton Street for approximately three years, and parking has always been an issue for us.

“If you have shopping to unload, you may have to park at the far end of the road, which might be up to 60 meters away.

“On Sundays, many park on the street, despite the fact that anyone with a permission can park wherever. Maldwyn Road, which runs alongside us, has the same difficulty of being a no-permit road.” He claims that the major issue is from visitors to Liscard town centre who try to bypass the designated routes and avoid paying for parking in one of the nearby car parks.

However, he also stated that there is a problem with cars that do not have licenses for the road on which their owners live and instead choose to park on his road.

Parking in and near Liscard’s residential roads is mostly dependent on the car possessing a ‘Zone L’ permit, which you may obtain from Wirral Council if you live on one of these streets.

Ian acknowledged that he had complained to the council about his parking problems, and Wirral Council told The Washington Newsday that the area’s licenses will be examined soon.

According to a representative for Wirral Council, “We’ve received and addressed parking concerns on Eaton Street in Liscard.

“The Liscard Resident Parking Scheme (Zone L) has been in existence for several years and was originally developed to meet the needs of the community due to its close proximity.”

