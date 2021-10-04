A teen who is reportedly going to sign for Liverpool speaks out about the transfer rumors.

Kacper Kozlowski, a young Polish star, has responded to transfer rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool.

The Mirror reported over the weekend that the 17-year-old is close to joining Liverpool.

Kozlowski, who plays for Pogon Szczecin, made an impression for Poland at the European Championships this summer, appearing twice for the team.

In his home Poland, the teenager, who plays as an attacking midfielder, has been compared to Manchester City’s Kevin Bruyne.

Kozlowski has been linked with AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, and the playmaker has responded to the rumors.

Kozlowski has stated that his dream is to play for a club of Liverpool’s caliber, but has dismissed the possibility of a move to Anfield.

Kozlowski told Polish news source Sport Interia, “I try to cut myself off from this type of information.” “I’ll delegate it to my agent.

“I have no idea what I’m going to do tomorrow, let alone whether I’ll finish the season in Pogo or depart in the winter.

“I don’t think about it; I go about my business.”

“Big names, on the other hand, do not impress me.

“My ambition is to play in this level of club in the future, but I believe the best way to achieve this is to follow the idea of modest steps.”