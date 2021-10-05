A ‘Sword Art Online’ Collaboration DLC is coming to ‘Tales Of Arise.’

To the delight of fans of both games, the first post-launch DLC for “Tales Of Arise” has been officially announced, and it will include a bunch of goodies from the popular “Sword Art Online” anime.

Bandai Namco has confirmed that they would work with “Sword Art Online,” specifically the “Alicization Lycoris” game, to introduce the heroes of the hit anime series into the world of “Tales Of Arise.” Both Kirito and Asuna will be included in the DLC pack as opponents in a special encounter set on what seems to be Viscint’s training grounds.

According to Yusuke Tomizawa, producer of “Tales Of Arise,” Kirito and Asuna will be particularly difficult to defeat, as reported by Dualshockers. The challenging battle will reward players with new weapons that are said to be as powerful as the game’s strongest. Alphen will also receive a new Mystic Arte, which will see him partner up with Asuna and Kirito in a devastating finisher.

New “Sword Art Online” costumes are also included in the DLC bundle. Kirito and Asuna’s costumes will be given to Alphen and Shionne, respectively. Meanwhile, as a tribute to the fact that his Japanese voice actor, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, also portrays Kirito, Law will acquire Kirito’s Elite Disciple attire from the “Alicization” anime.

According to Siliconera, the DLC for “Tales Of Arise” is a joint effort with the “Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris” team. This means Alphen and Shionne will appear in the “Sword Art Online” game as well. Bandai Namco owns the rights to both games.

Because to its excellent battle system, compelling tale, magnificent environmental design, and interesting characters, “Tales Of Arise” garnered mostly positive reviews from critics. Many gamers, however, were critical of Bandai Namco’s treatment of the game’s DLC due to its pay-to-win aspect.

In-game Gald, HP and CP restoration items, and fast level-up tickets were among the DLC goodies, all of which eliminated the need to grind for resources and XP. Many players felt that the summer and samurai costume packs had unique character skills that were unfair to non-DLC buyers.

Because Bandai Namco previously said that there would be no story DLCs for “Tales Of Arise,” the “Sword Art Online” collaborative event is expected to take place before the game’s conclusion.