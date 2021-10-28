A surprise Hollywood connection for a newbie to Coronation Street: Who plays homeless Stu?

The new character on Coronation Street is likely to play a pivotal role in one of the show’s major plotlines.

Stu Carpenter made his Wetherfield debut earlier this month in a minor part.

During Super Soap Week, the homeless figure was also seen holding Corey Brent’s luggage, and he became personally involved in the long-running saga during last night’s shows.

Because it contains his blood-soaked garments from the night of the attack, Corey’s bag is crucial evidence that could link him to the murder of Seb Franklin.

During the trial, the police were unable to locate the bag, which led to Kelly Neelan being wrongfully charged with the murder.

However, after Corey was caught clutching the rucksack by Asha in her shop, Stu’s introduction to the program has given fans optimism that Corey will have his comeuppance.

Stu managed to elude Asha and Nina in a thrilling pursuit scene.

The figure reappeared in the second half of the double-header, as his true motives in the main storyline became obvious.

As Corey came from training, Stu confronted him and stated that he had seen him throw the bag into the river.

After that, the guy threatened to blackmail Corey by saying he would return the rucksack for the proper price.

As Stu taunted Corey with a song, viewers on Twitter erupted in laughter and requested that the character be made permanent.

In Coronation Street, who portrays Stu?

Bill Fellows, who plays Stu Carpenter, indicated in a tweet earlier this week that he will continue to play a big role in the tale.

“For friends who are interested in Coronation Street, my tale begins tomorrow, Wednesday 27th,” he said.

Bill has a long and illustrious television career, and fans of Coronation Street may recognize him from other shows.

The actor has been in BBC soaps such as Doctors and Casualty, and he demonstrated his comedic abilities in a fantastic performance as Ted in This Time with Alan Partridge.

His most recent major performance was as George in the critically acclaimed Ted Lasso, in which he co-starred with comedic phenom Jason Sudeikis.