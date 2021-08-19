A six-month investigation was launched after a woman, 37, was discovered deceased in her flat.

On February 28, the victim was discovered in an upstairs flat on Walton Road, and the building was shut off for many days.

Seven months after the event, police announced that their investigation was complete and that the matter had been handed up to the city coroner. The occurrence has been classified as “non-suspicious.”

A 34-year-old man who was known to the woman was arrested on suspicion of murder at the time, with police describing her death as “unexplained.” He was let go without being charged.

A post-mortem investigation was performed, but the results were equivocal, necessitating additional testing.

The cause of death has yet to be revealed, however it is understood that the evidence now points to no criminal conduct.

Officers were at the flat for days, which is located above a fast food restaurant with an access on the next side street, Langham Street.

Investigators requested CCTV from nearby businesses in order to piece together any noteworthy movements to and from the residence in the weeks preceding up to the woman’s murder.

Merseyside Police Detective Chief Inspector Paul Speight previously stated: “The woman’s death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

“The post-mortem results were inconclusive, therefore more testing will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

“A 34-year-old male was arrested and questioned, after which he was released on bail.”

