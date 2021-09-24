A search has been underway for a missing kid on West Kirby Beach.

As dusk set, a child “ran at speed” towards the moorings, prompting the Coastguard and lifeguard rescue teams to commence their search.

Yesterday, around 7.30 p.m., the alarm was sounded (Thursday).

HM Coastguard urged West Kirby RNLI to locate the youngster after their mother lost sight of them.

Cubbins Green discovered the toddler near the coast during a nighttime hunt.

The mother and her child were reunited and handed over to the waiting HM Coastguard team in the area.

“The mother did the correct thing because she acted swiftly and alerted the coastguard,” Richard Diamond, West Kirby RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, told The Washington Newsday.

“Having tasked the volunteer crew at West Kirby RNLI, the coastguard personnel gave her advice and support.

“If someone is in danger near or on the sea, never hesitate to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”