A schoolgirl was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car on a major downtown route.

Yesterday evening, a schoolgirl was struck by a car on Wavertree’s bustling Queens Drive dual carriageway.

Witnesses said the girl, who was wearing a school uniform, was struck by a grey Mercedes automobile between the Woolton Road and Dudlow Lane intersections.

At around 5 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the site, and the girl was treated on the spot before being brought to the hospital.

Her injuries were classified as “not life-threatening.”

“At around 5pm yesterday (Tuesday 14 September), we got a complaint of a collision on Queen’s Drive involving a car and a pedestrian,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.

“Emergency services responded to the collision at the Woolton Road and Dudlow Lane intersection.

“A female pedestrian was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the automobile, a grey Mercedes, pulled over to the side of the road and assisted police with their investigation.

“There were road closures in the region, but these have since been lifted.”