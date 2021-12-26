A rare 50p coin sells for £155, despite the fact that there are hundreds more in circulation.

A rare 50p coin recently sold for £155 on eBay, and there are thousands more in circulation.

The coin was minted in 2009 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the opening of Kew Gardens in 1759, and the Royal Mint estimates that roughly 210,000 were produced.

On one side, the iconic Chinese Pagoda in the Royal Botanic Garden is depicted, while on the other, the Queen’s visage is depicted as usual.

The average resale price for the Kew Gardens 50p on Coin Hunter is between £150.89 and £161.50, indicating that this coin has sold within the price range.

The auction received a total of 28 bids, with the final sale price rising significantly from the beginning price of £5.99.

The 50p coin was described by the Royal Mint as