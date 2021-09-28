A Quick Look At The Bastion Rework In ‘Overwatch 2′

In “Overwatch 2,” every single one of Bastion’s abilities will be reworked, upgrading the simple sentry gun into a true mobile weapons platform capable of efficiently laying down fire on enemy teams.

The new outfit was shown off in a short demo film from Blizzard, which detailed every major update coming to the character in “Overwatch 2.”

Apart from a new cap, Bastion’s general appearance is basically unchanged. His revised armament, on the other hand, is expected to drastically revolutionize the way he plays.

To begin, Bastion’s machine gun in Recon Form will be replaced with a slower-firing weapon that is better suited for poking adversaries from afar. While there will be no accuracy bloom while firing, the weapon’s rate of fire will be drastically lowered to compensate.

According to lead hero designer Geoff Goodman, Recon Form was always intended to serve as a pseudo-sniper, which makes the shift to the primary weapon more logical.

By giving Bastion aggressive neutral game tools, it appears like Blizzard is forsaking Bastion’s identity as an immobile defensive hero. Bastion’s Self-Repair ability has been deleted, and a new option fire for his primary weapon has been added, which fires an explosive energy projectile that can bounce off walls and stick to foes.

Bastion’s presence in a lane is already stronger because to this new fire mode, which grants him decent poke and objective control. His new ultimate ability, which changes him into an artillery gun that can blast adversaries with up to three explosive shells from anywhere on the globe, reflects his apparent focus on area damage.

Bastion’s new Artillery Mode replaces his previous Tank Mode, but he will retain his treads. Sentry Mode has been updated to let players to roam around while shooting foes with Bastion’s distinctive minigun. This increased mobility, however, comes with a cooldown that prevents players from freely switching between Sentry and Recon modes.

Overall, player reaction to Bastion’s rework has been good, with some fans complimenting the character’s significant shift in intended design and purpose when compared to Sombra’s remake, which included a similar shift in playstyle but no major modifications from the original version.