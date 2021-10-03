A property concealed behind trees for sale is a ‘excellent’ prospect.

A ‘wonderful’ historic property in Liverpool has recently gone on the market, concealed amid thick trees and bushes.

On Lancaster Avenue in Aigburth, the six bedroom semi-detached is just a few minutes’ walk from Sefton Park.

The house has four stories and a detached garage with parking for up to three cars.

30 James Street is for sale for £12.5 million.

The home features stairs up to the doorway and is fronted with enormous bay windows, which may be difficult to see from the outside due to its hidden location.

The home is marketed at £599,950, but estate agency Atlas describe it as a “fantastic opportunity” for someone looking to enhance value.

The property could be put to a different use if planning clearance is granted.

In the previous year, the average price of a property in Aigburth was £252,182.

The majority of the homes sold in the region in the last year were terraced houses, with an average price of £228,476.

Following that, flats sold for an average of £162,204, with semi-detached homes fetching £327,043.

Sold prices in Aigburth were 11% higher than the previous year and 16% higher than the previous peak in 2018.

The apartment has many of authentic historical elements, including stained glass windows, intricate coving, and ceiling roses, according to images on Rightmove.

The home’s rooms also benefit from the high ceilings and huge windows that are characteristic of older residences. Many of the rooms have original fireplaces as well.

A spacious corridor with an entrance vestibule leads to three reception rooms, a kitchen, a family bathroom, and a separate utility room on the ground floor.

There are four double bedrooms on the first floor, as well as a family bathroom and a huge storage cupboard that may be used as a home office or small playroom.

The bathroom has two basins and a big walk-in waterfall shower that is tiled from floor to ceiling.

Two double bedrooms and a family bathroom are located on the attic floor. There’s also a full-height cellar that might be converted.

With plenty of mature trees and plants, the back garden is comparable to the front.

Close to the home, there is an elevated decking area.