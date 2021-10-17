A pregnant mother is concerned about being stranded during the winter.

A pregnant woman is facing becoming homeless two weeks before her due date after being left ‘sobbing every day.’

Amy Beardwood, 27, moved into her Cobalt Housing Association property in Norris Green after her granny died of coronavirus in March 2021, forcing her to leave another social housing to care for her impaired brother.

When Amy found out she was pregnant and couldn’t give her brother, who has a curvature of the spine, mobility challenges, ADHD, and autism, the decision was made to place him in supported living.

Cobalt Housing began requesting Amy to vacate the property on Holmrook Road after her brother moved out in July, according to Amy.

Due to Amy’s name not being on the rent, the housing association terminated the tenancy on October 10 and gave her three weeks to vacate.

According to the 27-year-old, “I moved in to care for my brother after my nan died of cancer, but when I found out I was pregnant and wouldn’t be able to meet his care needs, the decision was made for him to move into assisted living.

“Now Cobalt is telling me to go and is evicting me when I’m 34 weeks pregnant and heading into the winter.”

Amy, who suffers from depression, said the situation has left her ‘weeping every day’ and’massively overwhelmed.’

She has sought assistance from Liverpool City Council, Cobalt Housing, and Knowsley Council, but claims she has been “running into walls” in her attempts to obtain answers.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “The whole issue has made me extremely stressed, which is the last thing I need at 34 weeks pregnant.

“I find it repulsive that they are evicting a pregnant mother in the dead of winter.

“I’ve been informed I may go into early labor as a result of the stress, and I’m at a loss for what to do. Nobody is willing to assist me.

“We are aware of this difficult case, and are working with all parties concerned to support Mrs Beardwood in any way we can to get the best resolution for her,” a spokeswoman for Cobalt Housing Association said.

