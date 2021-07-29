A post by a Rockstar Games employee has sparked ‘GTA 6′ rumors.

Although Rockstar Games has not acknowledged that a new “Grand Theft Auto” game is in the works, speculations regarding the sixth iteration have been circulating online for years. Surprisingly, discussions surrounding the setting of “GTA 6” have resurfaced after a cryptic post by a Rockstar Games employee piqued the interest of many fans.

Fans speculated that “GTA 6” or the next “Grand Theft Auto” game will be set in Vice City after seeing a recent social media post. Tony Mesones, Rockstar Games’ soundtrack manager and music manager, posted the enigmatic message on Instagram. Mesones has been at the studio since 2011, working on soundtracks for games such as “Red Dead Redemption 2,” “L.A. Noire,” and “GTA 5.”

The employee posted a snapshot of a part of Miami’s South Beach on Instagram. In the caption, he said, “Who said it would be cold???” In the message, he also tagged Rockstar Games, which many see as a confirmation that “GTA 6” will be set in Vice City.

The post is by no means confirmation that the game will take place in a fictional Miami. However, with Mesones visiting the location and tagging Rockstar Games in his picture, eager fans couldn’t help but wonder if the employee was looking for ideas for a project.

It’s worth mentioning, though, that the IG Story has since vanished, making it impossible to say when the photo was removed or when the image was captured.

It’s also possible that the snapshot was just a holiday snap, and that admirers were exaggerating.

Nothing is known about the next “GTA” installment at this time.

The game is still in the early stages of production, according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. He also mentioned something fascinating about the map in “GTA 6.” “It’s still early in development, it features an evolving/expanding map,” he told a follower.

On November 11, Rockstar Games will release the “Grand Theft Auto 5” Expanded and Enhanced Edition. On new generation gaming systems, the game will be released.