A plea from a partner to the missing man, 33, to return home.

A missing St Helens man’s partner is getting increasingly concerned for his safety and well-being.

On Sunday, October 24, Michael Gaskin, 33, was last seen near the Salvation Army in St Helens.

Tammy Roberts, Michael’s partner, was the last person to see him after he left their Pennington Grove home yesterday morning.

She alerted the authorities, who quickly identified Michael and transported him to a safe location, but he has not been seen by his partner since.

Tammy has asked everyone to keep an eye out for her lover, Michael, and has pleaded with him to contact her or the police if he is safe.

“I raised concerns with police yesterday morning,” Tammy told The Washington Newsday.

“Police went hunting for him and assumed he was fine, so they dropped him off at the Salvation Army in St Helens,” she continued.

“He then left and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.”

Michael was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with grey stripes down the sides of the sleeves, according to Tammy.

Michael is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, with hazel eyes and a P tattoo behind his right ear.

Michael’s disappearance is being investigated.