A pensioner was appalled by a gruesome discovery on a canal.

During a litter pick in a Merseyside canal, a retiree was shocked by what he discovered.

Paul Roberts, 67, discovered the dog’s remains inside a laundry bag he fished from the Leeds Liverpool canal near Lydiate’s Southport Road.

A passing jogger assisted Paul in pulling the hefty bag from the water, according to Paul, who is a member of Lydiate Litter Pickers.

“I went out on Saturday, September 18 at 1pm to walk my dog and perform the litter pick,” Paul explained. I was sitting on a bench when I observed a bag floating in the river.

“I began pushing at it, but I was unable to lift it out of the water. I was beginning to wonder what was in there when this jogger came to a halt and extended his hand to help me.

“He was a huge lad, and we got it out of the canal with his help.

“I could see it was a dog since there was a tear in the sack. We threw the bag in a neighboring field. To be honest, the stink was unbearable, and I didn’t know what to do.

“Someone had stuffed a rock into the bag in an attempt to weigh it down.

“My only hope is that the dog was dead when it fell into the water,” Paul, who has won an award for his community work with Lydiate Litter Pickers, added.

“The sack was moldy, and based on the stench, I believe the animal had been in the water for several weeks.

“A passing pair did say they’d report it to the RSPCA,” says the narrator.

Officers from the RSPCA arrived at the scene but were unable to locate the remains.

According to The Washington Newsday, the RSPCA received reports that a dog’s body was discovered wrapped in a tartan laundry bag in a canal off Southport Road in Lydiate by a member of the public.

“We arrived at the scene and conducted a search of the area, but we were unable to locate a body. Call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018 if you have any information regarding this incident.”