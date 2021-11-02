A pensioner died in a horrific crash on the M6 motorway, and a guy was detained.

A family has been devastated by the death of a pensioner who was a passenger in a car after a horrific incident on the M6.

Around 12.30 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, emergency services were dispatched to the M6 highway after reports of a crash.

According to Cheshire Live, the collision involving a Mercedes, a Kia, and an HGV occurred between junctions 17 for Sandbach and 18 for Holmes Chapel northbound.

A passenger in the Kia, a 71-year-old woman from Burscough, died at the scene.

After suffering significant injuries, a 49-year-old woman from Lancashire was transported to hospital.

A 41-year-old Stockport man has been charged with causing death by hazardous driving, causing harm by dangerous driving, and drug driving.

He has now been released on bail pending the outcome of the investigation.

Cheshire Constabulary said in a statement: “On Saturday, October 30, at 12.30 a.m., police were dispatched to an accident on the M6 northbound carriageway between junctions 17 and 18.

“Three vehicles were involved in the accident: a Mercedes, a Kia, and an HGV.

“The Kia’s passenger perished on the spot.

“The family of the 71-year-old woman from Burscough has been notified, and specialised police are assisting them.

“A 49-year-old woman from Lancashire was brought to hospital by ambulance after suffering significant injuries.

“A 41-year-old Stockport man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by hazardous driving, causing injury by dangerous driving, and driving while under the influence of drugs.

“He has been released pending the outcome of the investigation.”