A participant on ITV’s Rolling In It leaves viewers with the same question.

Viewers of ITV’s Rolling In It were perplexed by a contestant’s response, which caused them all to ask the same question.

Stephen Mulhern, a well-known presenter, hosts the show, which features three participants competing against some of their favorite celebrities for a chance to win a large cash award.

Three teams, each consisting of the player and a celebrity partner, must roll a coin down a moving conveyor belt toward slots labeled with high cash sums to win – but “bankrupt” slots, which mean the player loses everything.

Mum was left speechless by the doctor’s remark while her wife was in labor.

Stephen was joined by Lisa Jane Riley, who portrays Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale, Simon Gregson from Coronation Street, and Richard Blackwood from EastEnders in tonight’s episode.

Richard and his teammate Jack, on the other hand, perplexed spectators with their response to a £7,500 question.

“Roughly how many animals were there in London Zoo on their last stocktake in 2021?” the query asked. “It’ll be 200, 2,000, or 20,000.”

Richard and Jack were undecided about the correct answer and whether it would include insects and smaller animals in the zoo.

“Is a frog an animal?” Jack inquired. Previously, they chose the incorrect answer of 2,000 instead of 20,000.

Following the broadcast, viewers flocked to Twitter to express their shock at what had occurred.

“Is a frog an animal?” one viewer wondered. WHAT? #rollinginit”

“Did this person really just question if a frog is an animal???” wrote another. #rollinginit.”

“Is a frog an animal?” asked a third. Is what I’m hearing correct?

“Is a frog an animal?” asked a fourth. Wtf.”

*Rolling In It airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV1 and is also accessible on ITV Player.