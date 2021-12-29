A paralyzed man has become the first person in the world to tweet using ‘Direct Thought.’

Artificial intelligence (AI) has progressed significantly. It now allows users to publish social media postings without moving their hands, and a crippled guy from Australia is the first person in the world to try it out. He used a brain chip instead of his fingers to send the world’s first “direct-thought” tweet.

This ground-breaking technology allows AI to interpret brain signals and convert them into text or social media posts, allowing people to tweet using “direct thought.”

Synchron, a California-based brain-computer interface business that focuses in allowing patients to complete activities only by thinking, produced the interface that facilitates the translation process.

Philip O’Keefe, a 62-year-old patient with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), was one of the first patients to have the Synchron’s Stentrode brain-computer interface implanted.

The microchip, which is about the size of a paper clip, was inserted into O’Keefe’s brain by scientists. According to Unilad, the individual was able to say “hello world” with this chip, which was subsequently transformed into the world’s first-ever “direct-thought tweet.”

Synchron CEO Thomas Oxley’s account sent the aforementioned tweet.

He claimed in another tweet, “There are no keystrokes or voices required. Simply by thinking about it, I came up with this tweet. #helloworldbci.” The chip was put into the brain via the jugular vein, which meant there was no surgery involved in the process. According to Tech Times, since then, O’Keefe has been able to connect with his loved ones and play simple computer games like “solitaire.”

In a news statement from Synchron, O’Keefe expressed his optimism that the breakthrough will usher in a sea change in the world of technology. He also expressed his delight at the prospect of trying it.

“I realized how much independence this technology could afford me when I first heard about it,” he remarked.

“The system is incredible; it’s similar to learning to ride a bike in that it takes some practice before it becomes second nature. Now, all I have to do is think about where I want to click on the computer, and I can email, bank, shop, and now message the rest of the world via Twitter “O’Keefe went on to say more.