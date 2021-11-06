A ‘one-of-a-kind’ Liverpool village that transports you back in time.

It nearly feels like you’re walking back in time when you walk through Woolton Village.

Tourists come from all over the country to see the charming cottages, busy little shops, and Liverpool’s oldest cinema.

Its origins may be traced back to the 12th century, when it was a separate village before being absorbed into Liverpool in 1913.

Many people will have driven past the Queens Drive house’s gates.

Fans flock to the region to see John Lennon’s childhood home on Menlove Avenue and other sights such as Eleanor Rigby’s burial at St Peter’s Church, as it is the birthplace of the Beatles fame.

Woolton Village has evolved into a hub for independent companies throughout the years, with a number of long-standing shops and newer ones sprouting along the way.

The Scotch Beef Shop, located at 23 Woolton Street, has been a fixture in the hamlet for over two decades.

The butcher takes pride in its award-winning sausages and meat, which is hung for 21 days “the old fashioned way.”

“It’s dead old fashioned the village – it’s great,” George Helm, 67, who has worked at the shop for 20 years, told The Washington Newsday. The locals are kind, and the shops are vintage.” The butcher’s has survived all these years, according to George, because it is a “traditional business where you can get whatever you desire.”

“If someone comes in and wants two sausages and two chops, we can give them that, however if they go to the supermarket, they have to buy it in a pack.”

The shop has had to “keep up with the changes,” according to George, by modifying and adjusting what it sells to appeal to younger clients, such as meats in various marinades with cooking instructions.

And the butcher’s is about to enter its busiest season of the year, with customers queuing all the way down the high street to pick up their turkeys in the run-up to Christmas.

Seven years ago, sisters Rosie and Amy Marr launched their vegan café on the high street.

Before taking the risk and starting their own business, the couple sold jewelry on Widnes Market.