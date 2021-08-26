A Next-Generation ‘MLB’ Game Is Supposedly in the Works.

EA Sports has apparently returned to manufacturing professional baseball games after losing an exclusive licensing deal more than 15 years ago, and is rumored to be working on a new next-generation “MLB” title.

Sports Gamers Online published on the alleged facts concerning “MLB” on Monday. EA Sports is now working on “a new next-gen baseball video game unconnected to the recently purchased Metalhead Software and Super Mega Baseball,” according to the publication.

So far, no platforms have been named, although the article claims that EA Vancouver is working on the game. It should be noted that this studio was also responsible for the production of other titles such as “FIFA,” “UFC,” and “NHL.”

According to the rumor, the next-gen “MLB” game is still “far out” in terms of release date. Another source stated that the game is “in the early phases of production” and that a release date of “2024” is possible.

The developers appear to have yet to settle on a name for the next-generation baseball game. “A lot of things are still in the planning stages,” according to the article, and “a lot to be decided before things actually move forward.”

In terms of licensing, the newspaper indicated that the rumored title will include the name “MLB.”

While the game is currently under development, it does not appear that it will be released anytime soon.

“Nothing was spoken about an official announcement from the corporation being imminent,” the report added. It was speculated, however, that the next-generation baseball game will be released in three years.

EA already stated that it has a big list of games coming out in the next couple of years. The company’s last pro baseball effort, “MVP Baseball 2005,” was well-received, but it moved its focus for the next two years to making NCAA basketball games.”

While the data is intriguing, it should be noted that it is not official. In this scenario, fans should be cautious about their expectations for EA’s alleged next-generation baseball game. At this point, any information concerning EA’s alleged baseball game is just theoretical.

“MVP Baseball 2005” was released by EA 16 years ago. On Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox, and PlayStation Portable, the game was released (PSP).