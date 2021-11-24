A new’skimming’ hoax has been issued to buyers ahead of Black Friday.

According to Mirror Online, the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) says it discovered more than 4,000 occasions where websites accidentally disclosed consumers’ bank credentials to hackers.

Fraudsters are primarily targeting small businesses, according to the agency’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), since they may exploit software flaws.

Before the busy Christmas shopping season, NCSC’s deputy director for economy and society has asked businesses to make sure their software is up to date.

“I would advise all business owners to follow our advice and make sure their software is up to date,” Sarah Lyons said.

Skimming is the word used to describe cash machine fraud, in which criminals install devices in ATMs that read victims’ credit cards.

In the online variant, fraudsters compromise a company’s software to gain access to the card credentials customers enter on the checkout page, and then use the card details and pin codes to make transactions on the victims’ accounts.

The warning comes ahead of Black Friday, when UK shoppers are expected to spend more than £9 billion online over four days.

“On Black Friday and Cyber Monday [Nov 29], the hackers will be out to steal buyers’ money and ruin the reputations of businesses by turning their websites into cyber traps,” warned Steve Barclay, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Since the epidemic, the NCSC has noticed a spike in this type of scam, with 4,151 incidents discovered since April of last year.

The websites were penetrated by scammers using a known weakness in a major e-commerce program, according to the NCSC.

“The cyber resilience toolbox for retail, published in conjunction with NCSC, is available on the British Retail Consortium’s website for retailers to consult and enhance cyber defenses,” said Graham Wynn of the British Retail Consortium.

Tips from GCHQ for staying safe when buying online: Be choosy when shopping online and never disclose more information than is absolutely necessary.

– Make it a practice to review your bank statements for any unauthorized transactions.

– Use a secure third-party payment option like as PayPal or Apple Pay wherever possible.

If you're afraid that your personal information has been compromised.